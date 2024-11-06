StakeWise Staked ETH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.11 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $118.87 million and $5.11 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,739.18 or 0.03678033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74,302.40 or 0.99769579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,985.38 or 0.99343898 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,394 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,349.30063167. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,679.32595558 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,394,221.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.