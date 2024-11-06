Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.79.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
