Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.91. 4,077,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $484.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

