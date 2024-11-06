SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.40 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 41453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

