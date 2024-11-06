SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 92565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

