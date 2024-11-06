SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 3892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150,580 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

