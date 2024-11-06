Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 117,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Snipp Interactive Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Rising-Margin Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Recession-Resistant Stocks: Low Beta, High Margins, Low Debt
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 2 Alternative Internet Stocks Staging a Breakout in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.