Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 82,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

GLIN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,746. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.