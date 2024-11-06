Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

