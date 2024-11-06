SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138,753.11

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $673.79 million and approximately $138,753.11 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,145.30 or 1.00150897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012228 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.49273558 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $116,225.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

