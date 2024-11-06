Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 256,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

