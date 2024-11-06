Scroll (SCR) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Scroll (SCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Scroll has a market cap of $133.13 million and approximately $133.98 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.69456476 USD and is up 22.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $142,330,225.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

