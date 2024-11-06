Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $24.80 to $23.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TIM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIMB

TIM Stock Performance

TIM Cuts Dividend

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 298.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.