Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 372792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.