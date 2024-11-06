Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 5672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

