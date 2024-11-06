Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

MAR stock opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $189.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

