RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $133.65, with a volume of 9996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,133. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

