Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$82.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.36.

SLF traded up C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$81.65. 741,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,776. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$64.38 and a 1 year high of C$81.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

