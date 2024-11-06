Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Revolve Group Stock Up 23.2 %

NYSE:RVLV traded up $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,509. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,634. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

