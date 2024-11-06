Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $502.06 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

