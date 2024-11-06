Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

