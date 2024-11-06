Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on November 1st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $176.78 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.