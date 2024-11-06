Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

