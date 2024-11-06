RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $88.05, with a volume of 21696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in RB Global by 533.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

