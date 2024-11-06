Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,857 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $208.14 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

