Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Quanterix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Trading Up 4.5 %

QTRX stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $582.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $624,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.