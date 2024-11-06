QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 258,388 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 60.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

