QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

