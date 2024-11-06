QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 653.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 89,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,101 shares of company stock worth $1,462,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

