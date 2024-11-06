QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. National Pension Service grew its position in Cencora by 16.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,306,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 3.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora stock opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

