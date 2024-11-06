QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $774,860.21

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $774,860.21 and approximately $31,285.90 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 97,486,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 97,456,416.48123455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.00867783 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $37,189.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

