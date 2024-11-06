pufETH Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One pufETH token can now be bought for $2,755.52 or 0.03640983 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $410.15 million and $7.24 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,309.72 or 0.99509692 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,383.57 or 0.98285927 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 292,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 292,285.56130833. The last known price of pufETH is 2,640.11552627 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,328,614.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

