Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of PRIM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.05. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $78.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $28,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 837.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 327,412 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $9,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

