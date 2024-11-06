Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MHI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $232,081.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,604,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,992,830.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,071 shares of company stock worth $321,179.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

