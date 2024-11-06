Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.84. 52,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.64 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.37. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$46.61 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

