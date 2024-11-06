PDS Planning Inc Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TDG stock opened at $1,337.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,368.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.53. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $874.95 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

