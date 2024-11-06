PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

