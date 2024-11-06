Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 20.9 %
Shares of PAYO opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.35.
Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global
In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
