Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of PAYO opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

