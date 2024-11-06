Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

