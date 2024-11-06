Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,888. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

