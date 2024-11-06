Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSE PSBD remained flat at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,075. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

