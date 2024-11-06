Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
NYSE PSBD remained flat at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,075. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
