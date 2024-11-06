PAID Network Trading 24.4% Higher This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $27.41 million and $43,798.15 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.06921093 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $25,898.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.06921093 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $25,898.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/."

