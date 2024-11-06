Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

