Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

OPY stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

