Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

Onsemi Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

