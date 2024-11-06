Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.71 and last traded at $106.68, with a volume of 8144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 124.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 89.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

