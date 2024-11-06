Omni Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.65 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $119.65 million and $35.05 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00010749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,805.96 or 1.00003266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,393.91 or 0.98140490 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,494,507.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.13307004 USD and is up 14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $32,374,594.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

