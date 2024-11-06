Old West Investment Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

