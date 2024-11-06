Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.41 and last traded at $224.85, with a volume of 31158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,021,000 after purchasing an additional 815,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

