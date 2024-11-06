OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. OGE Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.
OGE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 501,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $41.75.
OGE Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.
About OGE Energy
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.
